Treviño shares positive County outlook

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. shared a positive outlook for Cameron County during a luncheon hosted by the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

Treviño, an attorney and former mayor of the City of Brownsville, was sworn in as county judge on Nov. 23, 2016, the day before Thanksgiving. Within half an hour of taking the oath of office, he was already hard at work.

He explained how mere moments after the swearing in, a County official approached him with a sense of urgency to tell him there was a matter that needed his immediate attention. It turned out that health officials had just confirmed the first locally acquired case of Zika virus. As the newly minted leader of the County, it was up to Treviño to guide the County health department in how to approach the issue.

“We spent the entire weekend communicating with the State” and health officials, Treviño explained.

