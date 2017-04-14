Seven Lady Tarpons Qualify for Area

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons track and field team won gold in five events and placed third in team points at Monday’s District 32-4A meet in Rio Grande City.

Port Isabel athletes won both the 4 x 200 meter and 4 x 400 meter relay races, and also got first place in the pole vault, the 400-meter dash and 100 meter hurdles.

Winning individual gold and advancing to next week’s area meet in La Feria were Natalie Garza (400 meters) and Sabrina Garza (pole vault, 100-meter hurdles). The former won the 400 in 58.65 seconds, which was 3.70 seconds ahead of the second place girl. The latter cleared 10 feet even for the first time this season and that was a foot-and-a-half better than Rio Hondo’s Neftali Estrada.

