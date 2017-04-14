Officials oppose Lucio legislation

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials were unanimous in their opposition to Senate Bill 2113 during their meeting Tuesday.

The bill, introduced into the State Legislature by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., could have initiated a plan to study the consolidation of public schools in Cameron County into one county-wide district.

Lucio withdrew the bill following a blaze of opposition from educators and administrators who could have been affected. Schools potentially threated included Point Isabel Independent School District and those from Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Brownsville, Harlingen and Brownville.

