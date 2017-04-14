Marina issue remains unresolved

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Public use versus private membership in the Laguna Vista Marina was debated at a packed City Hall here Tuesday during a joint workshop between the Town Council and members of the Laguna Vista Recreational Association (LVRA), with both parties ultimately agreeing to bring-in their attorneys for a potential lease extension resolution.

“While owned by the Town of Laguna Vista, the marina is managed and controlled by the LVRA, with access to the property restricted to members of the LVRA. Currently, the Town Council has no control over the LVRA or its operations,” Mayor Susie Houston said in an opening statement at the workshop.

The current $1 per year lease agreement, signed by then Mayor Robert Moore in 1971, stipulates that the marina property “shall be for recreational and social purposes primarily for the inhabitants of the Village of Laguna Vista.”

The Town’s proposed 25-year lease would require the association pay the Town $100 per month rent, construct a fence around the marina, pay for installation and fees for utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer and telephone, as well as other details.

