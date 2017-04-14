Game warden rescues kayaker

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A quick-thinking Texas Game Warden saved the life of a Port Isabel man after his wife reported that he had not come back from a solo kayaking trip on the Laguna Madre Monday.

Matthew Miller, 41, was reported missing Monday afternoon by his wife Melanie Willson reported that he had not returned from a recreational trip in his brand new kayak. The couple had recently moved to the area and were eager to take advantage of the Laguna Madre’s amenities.

Miller launched from his home along North Shore Drive at about noon, Willson said. By 4 p.m., he had yet to return. “I didn’t panic initially,” she said. But, when the 5 o’clock hour came with no sign of her husband, Willson called 911, who alerted the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife, which possess shallow water craft. That was how Warden Colby Henz was alerted to the missing boater. He was nearing the end of his shift when the call came in, he said. “I got to the barn as quick as I could and got my boat and made it to the boat ramp,” Henz said.

