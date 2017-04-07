TURTLE-RRIFIC

STI releases nine rehabilitated turtles, finds season’s first Kemp’s ridley nest

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It was a big week for Sea Turtle Inc. (STI) last week as the non-profit turtle rescue and rehabilitation organization held a public release of nine turtles and found the first Kemp’s ridley nest of the 2017 season.

STI has been rehabilitating some 20 Atlantic green turtles Director Jeff George said in phone interview earlier this week. Of that group, nine had recovered to the point where they were ready to be released back into the wild, he said.

“These nine were the first nine ready to go… The two boatloads of tourists sold out in a matter of weeks,” he said.

The boats he referred to were passenger craft which allowed tourists and locals alike an up close and personal view of the release and an opportunity to send the sea turtles off with a warm ‘bon voyage.”

