Port approves road easement, wage increases

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Brownsville Navigation District met to discuss several items Wednesday, including a road easement for the proposed Valley Crossing Pipeline and cost-of-living wage increases for the Port of Brownsville’s hourly employees.

Over the past three years, a handful of energy industry projects at the Port have been met with resistance from locals who oppose three proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals which are vying for federal approval to construct facilities on Port land. One such related project has been the Valley Crossing Pipeline, a pipeline which will bring natural gas from the Agua Dulce region of Texas down to a pumping station here in the Rio Grande Valley before plunging offshore where it will connect to a pipeline servicing Mexico.

