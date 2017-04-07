«

Mock, Torres Ready for District

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

Sydney “Trey” Mock and Joseph Ian Torres are about as ready as they can be for the District 32-4A track and field meet.

Mock won his fourth gold medal of the season in the discus competition and Torres took the silver medal for second place in the shot put at the Albert Tijerina Relays at Raymondville last Saturday.

Mock’s best toss with the metal disc was 159 feet and he acknowledged that he can still make improvements on his form as he prepares for the district meet.

“I need to work on my release,” Mock said this week.  “That’s the most important thing – the fingers, the footwork.”

