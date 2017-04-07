Marina lease workshop Monday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A workshop to hash-out details of a new lease between the Town of Laguna Vista and the Recreation Association, which oversees operations of the local marina, is scheduled April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public, Mayor Susie Houston said. “We cannot have a private meeting. I believe everyone in Laguna Vista can attend,” she said.

The proposed 25-year lease would require the association pay the Town $100 per month rent, construct a fence around the marina, pay for installation and fees for utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer and telephone.

The current $1 per year lease agreement, signed by then Mayor Robert Moore in 1971, stipulates that the marina property “shall be for recreational and social purposes primarily for the inhabitants of the Village of Laguna Vista.”

