Lady Tarpons primed for district

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons are primed and ready for the District 32-4A track and field meet. They took home three gold medals at last week’s Albert Tijerina Relays at Raymondville and are enjoying excellent weather conditions this week as they prepare for Saturday’s start of the two-day district meet.

Striking gold once again for the Lady Tarpons were Natalie Garza in the 400-meter dash and the mile relay team of Ava Gomez, Brisia Gonzales, Simone Harry, and Garza.

Garza’s time in the 400-meters was 60.95 seconds and the 4 x 400 relay team won with a time of 4:06.90.

