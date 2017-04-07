Granite pavers offered at Purple Heart Memorial

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Purple Heart Monument, located within Laguna Vista’s Veterans Memorial Park, will soon have a new feature.

The Town of Laguna Vista is accepting orders for commemorative engraved granite pavers carrying the name and military information of Purple Heart recipients.

The engraved pavers are $50 each, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

This portion of the Veterans Memorial Park is dedicated exclusively to Purple Heart recipients, Vela said.

The Purple Heart is awarded in the name of the President of the United States to any member of the Armed Forces of the United States who, while serving under competent authority in any capacity with one of the U.S. Armed Services after April 5, 1917, has been wounded or killed.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.