City OKs beautification master plan

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel, in conjunction with the Port Isabel Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has taken the first steps towards creating a beautification master plan.

The news came after the City Commission unanimously approved creating a master plan, which would serve as guidance in creating a uniform look to the City’s landscaping, signage and other public infrastructure. “The beautification committee has been working to establish a citywide beautification master plan,” City Manager Jared Hockema explained to the commission in a meeting last Tuesday, March 28.

“The purpose of this plan would be to have a uniform appearance here in Port Isabel to upgrade, of course, the landscaping we have in our medians, Lighthouse Square, the Beulah Lee Park, along the entrance to Port Isabel,” all the way to the base of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, he explained.

At its meeting last month the EDC agreed to fund half the cost associated with developing the plan, the city manager said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.