Town to hold pets rally

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS
The Town of Laguna Vista is expanding its Laguna Vista Cares slogan to include a proactive approach to animal care and control.
“We want to raise awareness on the importance of being responsible pet owners,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.
A campaign during the month of March has been created to reach that goal.
The purpose of this month-long campaign is as follows:
- To educate the public on the Town’s ordinance on pet care.
- To educate local citizens on the importance of being responsible pet owners.
- To encourage pet owners to consider microchipping, spaying and neutering their pets.
