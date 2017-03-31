Town to hold pets rally

By MARTHA McCLAIN

The Town of Laguna Vista is expanding its Laguna Vista Cares slogan to include a proactive approach to animal care and control.

“We want to raise awareness on the importance of being responsible pet owners,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.

A campaign during the month of March has been created to reach that goal.

The purpose of this month-long campaign is as follows:

To educate the public on the Town’s ordinance on pet care.

To educate local citizens on the importance of being responsible pet owners.

To encourage pet owners to consider microchipping, spaying and neutering their pets.

