Port Isabel awarded $575,000 for parks

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel has been awarded two grants which will be used to fund improvements at area parks.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission announced the grant awards earlier this week. Port Isabel’s grants are part of some $16 million being distributed to fund 37 parks improvement projects across the state.

A $500,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the 11.5 acre Arturo Galvan Coastal Park will go towards additional habitat restoration, the creation of a nature trail and bird blind, as well as the addition of park benches, ppicnic tables, barbecue grills, a playground and signage, according to a statement released by Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD). Improvements will also be made to the park’s parking and paddle boat launch.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.