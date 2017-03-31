Island announces new Parks & Rec manager

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The City of South Padre Island has a new Parks and Recreation manager. Anne Payne was introduced to the Committee by Dr. Sungman Kim during last Wednesday’s meeting. Payne comes to the Island from Tyler, where she worked for that city managing Liberty Hall for Texas Medical Center in Tyler. She also served as the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Smith County for 12 years.

During the meeting, the committee also took action on improvements of the Butterfly Park. David Travis of the SPI Building Inspections and Permitting Department provided updates on the modifications made to the gazebo structure at the park. The modifications made by the SPI Public Works Department were done to comply with safety and building code standards. These modifications included increasing the height of the guardrails, reducing the spacing between the guardrail pickets, adding handrails with grip-able surfaces, rebuilding the stairs, and removal of the lattice work from the bottom of the structure.

Director of Development Services, Dr. Sungman Kim stated that on March 1, the City Council approved $15,000 to be spent on plants and landscaping improvements for Butterfly Park.

