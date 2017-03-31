Garza, Mile Relay Fly at Raymondville

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It was another gold medal day for Lady Tarpons Natalie Garza and the mile relay team at last week’s Meet of Champions in Raymondville.

Garza won gold in the 400-meter dash for the fifth time in five finals this season. Her time of 57.79 seconds was a season-best and she won by 0.71 seconds. The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Ava Gomez, Brisia Gonzalez, Simone Harry, and Natalie Garza (in that order) also improved to 5-for-5 with their winning time of 4:04.51 in that event.

“I was pretty excited but pretty nervous as well,” Garza told the Press at Monday’s practice, talking about the 400-meter dash.

