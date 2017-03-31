District responds to proposed legislation

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The first orders of business for the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees at Tuesday’s meeting was to pass several resolutions in response to legislation currently under consideration by the 85th Legislature of Texas.

The board unanimously opposed efforts to divert public education money away from public schools and towards a private school voucher program. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Garcia described the proposed “school choice” legislation as a, “systematic way of removing public funds into the private school realm.”

She added that private schools are not held to the same standards as public schools, and that, in a year when education funding will not be receiving any increases, a bill that would pull $142 million from the State’s General Fund would be counterproductive.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.