Child struck by vehicle on beach

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A 3-year-old child was struck by a motorist on the beach Sunday, reports the Cameron County Park Rangers.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday about a mile north of County Beach Access No. 5, said Horacio Zamora, chief of police for the Cameron County Park Rangers. “She was struck and actually ran over,” Zamora said, adding that one of the vehicle’s front tires rolled over the child.

The girl had been playing by the shoreline when she suddenly ran back landward across the sand, Zamora said. No charges were filed against the driver — a 23-year-old woman — who stopped to render aid. “She was given a portable breath test and it came out zero,” Zamora said.

