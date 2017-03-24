Tarpon throwers aiming for District

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

One meet at a time is the strategy for the Port Isabel Tarpons track and field team, but always in their heads for Tarpon athletes is the thought of the District 32-4A meet at Rio Grande City next month.

Port Isabel throwers Ian Torres and Trey Mock have already shown this season that they are contenders for top honors in district competition. This week, at the Meet of Champions in Raymondville, they will both have a chance to go directly against some of the best throwers in their district.

Mock specializes in the discus event and his best competitive toss of 168 feet is the longest of any District 32-4A athlete and second-best in the Valley.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.