Shoreline Task Force talks beach raking, building lines

The South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force met on Monday, March 20 to review a beach maintenance plan, a beach dune permit, the building line on a beachfront property, and shoreline related internship projects.

The Task Force revisited a beach maintenance plan submitted by The Shores residential development. In its application, The Shores sought to provide, supplemental to the City, beach raking of the tide line in front of their development. In its Feb.13 meeting, the Task Force voted to forward the application on to the Texas General Land Office (GLO), subject to the plan stating that raking would only occur as necessary.

In comments dated March 6, 2017, the GLO stated that daily raking of the high tide line may negatively impact the beach profile, and that the applicant should minimize raking to only when the influx of materials is heavy enough to impact the public’s ability to use the beach easement.

