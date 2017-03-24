Marina lease workshop slated

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A workshop to further negotiate a new lease between the Town of Laguna Vista and the Recreation Association which oversees operations of the local marina is scheduled April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

In May 2016, the Town Council issued a proposed 16-page lease agreement for the city-owned 27-acre tract of bay-front land which would replace the simpler, one-page agreement first executed in 1971 that extends until 2021. The LVRA leases the land for the operation of a marina.

The proposed 25-year lease would require the association pay the Town $100 per month rent, construct a fence around the marina, pay for installation and fees for utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer and telephone.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.