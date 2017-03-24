«

Lenten Mission Night scheduled at OLSS

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church will host “Lenten Mission Night” on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the church, led by David Kauffman, whose works touch and inspire people worldwide.

Kauffman is a prolific artist, whose works touch and inspire people worldwide. He is the founder and creative director of Good For The Soul Music, based in San Antonio.

A songwriter and recording artist, screenwriter and movie producer, and husband and father, Kauffman’s creations are described as “good for the soul.”

