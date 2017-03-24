Freshmen Lady Tarpons show varsity maturity

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Three Port Isabel High freshmen athletes have not just joined the varsity ranks of Lady Tarpons track and field for the 2017 season, but are making real contributions to the success of the team.

These three first-year varsity competitors are Danaka Camacho, Marlen Cesenes, and Riley Galvan.

“For them to be able to come in as freshmen and make an impact is great for us,” Lady Tarpons coach Julie Breedlove said at Tuesday afternoon’s practice.

Coach Breedlove talked about making the transition from junior high school in the world of Texas interscholastic track.

