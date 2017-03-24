Council to create ad hoc Charter committee

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Six years after Laguna Vista adopted its original city charter, town leaders are eying the potential need for revisions to the document.

At their March Town Council meeting, officials voted to create an ad hoc Charter Amendment Committee to discuss and make recommendations for possible revisions to the Home Rule Charter.

“They (Councilmembers) authorized the creation of a 7-member ad hoc charter committee tasked with the responsibility of working with Town Staff on possible amendments to the home rule charter,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.

Citizen participation in discussion and decision-making is anticipated.

“We will be advertising to encourage local residents to complete applications and apply to this committee,” Vela said.

