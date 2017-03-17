Resolutions send message to Texas lege

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

In a special meeting of the South Padre Island City Council held Thursday, March 9, council members mulled five resolutions related to proposed state bills currently on the docket for the 86th Legislature.

First on the agenda was Resolution No. 2017-08, supporting proposed legislation allowing the use of Municipal Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) revenue for coastal sports facilities in certain municipalities.

“By sports here on South Padre Island, we mean fishing,” commented Mayor Barry Patel. He went on to explain that for years the City has been looking for ways to use HOT tax funds to make improvements on the bay side in order to attract major fishing tournaments.

SPI City Manager Susan Guthrie further explained — with the goal of growing the Island’s reputation as a world class sport fishing destination — the City was looking at submitting legislation to the State allowing the use of HOT tax funds to construct, enhance, upgrade and maintain coastal sports facilities. “This resolution basically is supporting that effort and giving us the authority to do so,” Guthrie said.

