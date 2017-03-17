Lenten season underway

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Throughout the Lenten season, bilingual Stations of the Cross will be recited at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Fridays at 6:30 p.m.Everyone is welcome. The Church is located at 705 South Longoria Street in Port Isabel.

Lenten Mission Services will be conducted during the coming week. The Mission will be led by the Rev. Mario Castro in English on Sunday and Monday, March 19-20 from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., and in Spanish on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21-22 from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

A Lenten Penitential Service is scheduled on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30pm.

