Mar 17 2017

Lady Tarpons fast in the rain at La Feria

by Editor

March 17, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

Rain was a factor at the Jim Hudson Relays at Lion Stadium in La Feria last Friday, but the Port Isabel High Lady Tarpon track and field team did not let the wet conditions slow them down.

Four gold medals were awarded to Port Isabel athletes, two each in individual and relay events.  Natalie Garza got first place in the 400-meter dash for the fourth time and remains undefeated in that race this season.  Sabrina Garza won the pole vault for the third meet in a row, and Lady Tarpon foursomes ran for gold in the 4 x 200-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay races.

