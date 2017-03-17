‘It’s Lit!’

Breakers enjoy Texas Week

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The music was loud, the drinks were free flowing and the atmosphere was filled with laughter and good times. Texas Week was in full swing on South Padre Island. Overwhelmingly, the giddy coeds who had gathered on the beach behind Clayton’s Beach Bar Tuesday afternoon had one word to describe the party: lit.

The popular slang term is a positive affirmation of a social gathering that is going well. “I love the Island spirit out here. I love the energy. It’s real lit,” said 19-year-old Madi Wayne moments after running off the sound stage as the victor of a freestyle rap battle.

For Wayne, a University of Minnesota student from Minneapolis, Spring Break 2017 marked his first trip to the Island. He practically gushed about how enjoyable an experience it’s been thus far. “People should come here ever year,” he said. “Beautiful weather, beautiful ladies,” he said with a laugh.

