Spring Break’s busiest week begins

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

Spring Break is set to go into full swing with the start of Texas Week this Saturday, March 11.As coeds from universities across the state descend upon the Laguna Madre region for a week of revelry and fun, officials report that safety preparations are complete and the Island is ready to go.

“We do this every year and it’s almost all the same employees every year,” South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith said Tuesday.

“Because we’re a tourist town with a convention center, we also handle many large events throughout the year, so we’re in tune,” Smith said.

SPIPD regularly teams up with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies during March to help deal with the influx of Spring Breakers, Smith said. “We network and have unified command with some of the same local, state and federal partners as every year.”

