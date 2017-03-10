Street improvements planned in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Plans are in the works for street improvements in Laguna Vista.

While Orange Lane will see the first upgrades, Town officials are also targeting five other roadways here.

“The Town has now initiated the process to go out for sealed bids for street improvements to Orange Lane,” according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

“The improvements will be from Hibiscus to FM 510. The advertisements for sealed bids will be in two consecutive editions of the Port Isabel Press,” Vela said.

The Town secured a grant for this street improvements and will be administering this grant in-house, he said noting the savings from not employing an outside source to handle paperwork associated with the grant.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.