Silva Hurdles for Gold at Los Fresnos

Omar Silva took the gold medal in both hurdles races at last week’s Falcon Relays in Los Fresnos.

Silva was competing in an actual meet for the first time this season and was clearly healthy and ready to go. He timed in at 16.52 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and hit the wire 0.82 seconds ahead of Los Fresnos’s Robert Ramirez. It was a little closer in the 300-meter hurdles in which he ran a time of 40.52 and was 0.68 seconds ahead of Harlingen South’s Israel Villareal.

Other Port Isabel Tarpon medalists were Travis Camacho, Ian Torres, and Trey Mock.

