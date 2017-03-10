«

Port Isabel woman sentenced to 13 years

by Editor

March 10, 2017

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
A Port Isabel woman was sentenced to 13 years in state jail after a jury found her guilty on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. The guilty verdict on all six counts was handed down last Friday, March 3, a spokesperson for the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said earlier this week.

Maria Alondra Rodriguez, 34, along with four other individuals, were arrested in a drug sting on Feb. 25, 2016. The DA’s office described Rodriguez as a “longtime nuisance” who has over 20 previous arrests for crimes ranging from assault, to family violence, to driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

