Lady Tarpons Third at Falcon Relays

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons track and field team came home with four gold medals and placed third at the Falcon Relays in Los Fresnos last Saturday.

Natalie Garza, Ava Gomez, and Sabrina Garza won individual gold for P.I., and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Ava Gomez, Simone Harry, Brisia Gonzalez, and Natalie Garza won the gold medal in that event by a wide margin. The winning time of 4:08.14 was more than seven seconds better than that of second place Los Fresnos.

“We had a pretty good meet,” head coach Julie Breedlove said Tuesday. “We got a PR (personal record) in the pole vault and we got a season-record in the 4 x 400 and the 4 x 200.”

