Hotel, pier projects seek dune permits

The South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force considered five beach and dune permit applications during its Monday, March 6 meeting.

First up for consideration was a beach and dune permit application for the future Courtyard by Marriott, to be built at 6700 Padre Blvd. The plan calls for the construction of a bulkhead, a deck with a bar and grill, and a dune walkover. “The long and the short of it is there’s a good deal of construction going on within the dune protected area,” said Brandon Hill, shoreline management director.

Raj Patel spoke on behalf of the hotel ownership. “We would like to make sure that we have a really very nice boardwalk that all the visitors to our hotel are going to enjoy.” He went on to describe the restaurant, pool and other planned amenities that will overlook the beach. “We want to do all this in compliance with the beach and dune rules and the GLO (Texas General Land Office) rules,” Patel explained.

Clayton Brashear, owner of Clayton’s Beach Bar spoke in support of the proposed project.

