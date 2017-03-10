County accepting justice of the peace applications

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court moved to accept applications for the vacancy of Justice of the Peace 3-1 after the death of Judge Guadalupe Ayala.

The County will accept applications until Wednesday, March 15 to fill Ayala’s unexpired term, according to a statement released by County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. earlier this week. Applicants may submit their applications, resumes and supporting documents directly to Treviño’s office, the statement reads.

Ayala was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2015; his term was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2018.

