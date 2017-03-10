«

City's financial condition is strong

South Padre Island’s financial status is strong, according to an accounting report delivered during a regular meeting of the city council Wednesday, March 1.

Quentin Anderson, from Carr, Riggs and Ingram, presented the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2015-2016 to Council. “Your financial condition is strong when you look at this report,” Anderson said. “We found during our audit process that your controls and procedures that were in place for the fiscal year were also strong,” he added.

In response to the report, Council member Alita Bagley thanked the city manager, her staff, and specifically the finance department. “This is really something that the citizens of our community should be happy about and proud of,” Bagley said.

