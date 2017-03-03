Water District OK’s Beach Boulevard repairs

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

During their regular meeting last Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) approved a motion for design and professional services for an upcoming water line improvement project along Beach Boulevard in Laguna Vista. The repair project will cost an estimated $62,000.

The motion wasn’t without some debate, however, as members of the board of directors raised questions about why LMWD staff sought expediting the work. General Manager Carlos Galvan explained the project, which was already on the District’s to-do list, needs to be moved forward after the Town of Laguna Vista announced the week prior that it had received a grant to repave the road. “We wouldn’t want to go back and tear up the streets,” Galvan said.

