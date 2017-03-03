Sepulveda: Second Causeway closer than ever

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation (EDC) received an update on the Second Causeway project, heard a report on an entrepreneurship program, and considered funding requests related to the Birding Center and Sea Turtle Inc. during its Tuesday, Feb, 21 meeting.

“We’re a lot closer than what we’ve ever been,” announced Pete Sepulveda, executive director of the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA), as he gave a presentation on the SPI second access project.

“At this point it is probably the most environmentally complex project in the nation that Federal Highway is working on,” said Sepulveda of building within the sensitive Laguna Madre ecosystem.

Sepulveda stated they are currently identifying and securing the necessary right-of-ways for the project. “One of the good things that has happened on this project, and this is as a result of the new federal transportation bill, (is that) it allows entities to acquire a right-of-way even though the environmental clearance has not been accomplished. We were made aware of that section of the new transportation bill, and so we’ve taken advantage of that,” he explained.

