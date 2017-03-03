Mock, Euresti Win Gold at Tarpon Relays

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Sydney “Trey” Mock and Jesus Euresti led the Port Isabel track and field men with gold medal-winning performances in their events at last Saturday’s Tarpon Relays in Port Isabel.

Mock won gold for the second time in as many meets this season with a distance of 153 feet eight inches on his best attempt, and Euresti was first by 0.50 seconds with a time 53.06 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

“I was really proud of the kids for the overall effort,” P.I. track coach Joe Gonzales told the Press Monday.

Ian Torres took the silver medal for his second-place finish in the shot put.

