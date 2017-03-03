Laguna Vista ballot set

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The ballot is set for the May 6 general and special elections in Laguna Vista.

Incumbent Mayor Susie Houston is unopposed in her bid for reelection.

Three council members in Places 1, 2 and 3 will be determined, along with the mayor in the regular election and Place 4 position will be filled in the special election. The special election was required when Leticia Keplinger resigned her position last month. She had one year remaining on her term.

Place 1 is held by Michael Carter, who is being challenged by former Councilmember Richard Hinojosa.

