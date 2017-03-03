Lady Tarpons Strong at Tarpon Relays

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons track squad won five gold medals and placed second as a team at last Saturday’s Tarpon Relays in Port Isabel.

Individual gold medals were awarded to Lady Tarpon athletes in the pole vault, the 400-meter run, and 300-meter hurdles. In the relay races Port Isabel quartets grabbed two gold medals and a silver.

Sabrina Garza hit the same height in the pole vault Saturday as she did the previous week at Donna, 9-06.00, but this time it was good for first place by a foot-and-a-half. She was the silver medalist at the Indian Nation Relays last week.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.