Mar 03 2017

Lady Tarpons Strong at Tarpon Relays

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons track squad won five gold medals and placed second as a team at last Saturday’s Tarpon Relays in Port Isabel.

Individual gold medals were awarded to Lady Tarpon athletes in the pole vault, the 400-meter run, and 300-meter hurdles.  In the relay races Port Isabel quartets grabbed two gold medals and a silver.

Sabrina Garza hit the same height in the pole vault Saturday as she did the previous week at Donna, 9-06.00, but this time it was good for first place by a foot-and-a-half.  She was the silver medalist at the Indian Nation Relays last week.

