Community mourns loss of city attorney

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of South Padre Island and the Laguna Madre region are mourning the loss of Paul Cunningham, city attorney for the Island since its incorporation. Cunningham died on Monday, Feb. 27 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Cunningham served as the city attorney since its inception, helping to incorporate the town and author its charter. “The legal world lost a great intellect and I lost a great dad,” his daughter Kathy Cunningham said in a phone interview earlier this week. The younger Cunningham is currently serving as city attorney for the Island and had returned to the area to practice law with her father, she said.

“The City was his passion. He took so much pride in South Padre Island. Which is why he incorporated it… that was his pride and joy,” she said.

Around the region, people remembered Cunningham with warmth. To a person, Cunningham was described as a great storyteller with an encyclopedic knowledge. “It’s amazing in a word,” City Councilman Dennis Stahl said, describing Cunningham’s knowledge of local history.

