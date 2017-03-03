Candidates unopposed, City cancels election

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

With the terms on two city commission seats coming to an end this May, the City of Port Isabel had planned to hold an election. However, after no candidates filed to run against the two incumbents, Martin C. Cantu and Jeffery Martinez, the Commission voted unanimously to cancel the election during Wednesday night’s special meeting.

In other news, the Commission also approved the second reading of amendments to the City’s Taxi Cab Ordinance, which expands the definition of vehicles for hire to include ride-sharing services, shuttle buses and limousines. It also includes new requirements for drivers to pass a drug test and physical.

The Commission also approved the second reading of amendments to Ordinance 448-A regarding the rates set for towing companies.

