Board hears event updates

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVAB) heard post event reports as well as considered funding requests for future events during its Wednesday, Feb. 22 meeting.

Danielle Peterson, representing the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, presented the post report for the 33rd Annual Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk held on Jan. 14.

Board member George Block raised the question of whether in its advertising for the event, the group used the South Padre Island logo in a manner befitting the level of the City’s financial support, which as Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Keith Arnold noted, was three times that of the event’s gold level sponsorship rate. “It doesn’t seem like we are either graphically or textually getting the size of our sponsorship reflected for the significance of the partnership between South Padre Island and Port Isabel,” Block said.

“It was good participation this year,” commented Board member Will Greenwood, noting that while the group was predicting attendance of only 2,500, actual participation eclipsed 8,000.

