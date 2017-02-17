The Art of Business

Island retailers look to add visuals

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Development Standards Review Task Force met on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to consider applications for placing art at various Island business locations.

The Task Force first considered an application regarding art to be located at the Jim’s Pier building on 211 West Swordfish St. “It’s very nautical and probably unique to the Island – I think it looks good,” commented Task Force Chair Gar Treharne, regarding the piece to be displayed.

“It would look like a nice place to take a photo. It’s a very unique piece I’ve actually seen at the gallery,” added Vice Chair Gabby Vanounou.

“I think it’s right in line with Form Based Code,” said Task force member Kimberly Dollar. The rest of the task force agreed and unanimously approved the application.

