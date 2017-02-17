Police to be part of regional response team

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Police Department will be part of a regional emergency response team led by the San Juan Police Department. The Port Isabel City Commission approved a memorandum of understanding for the formation of the team during a special meeting held Wednesday.

The San Juan PD received a grant from the Department of Homeland Security and reached out to the Laguna Madre communities to participate. South Padre Island and Los Fresnos will also be a part of the team.

“They will pay for all the training, equipment, everything, even some overtime if they allow us,” Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez explained.

Two officers from each department will receive training and equipment and will form a specialized team, similar to a SWAT team, that will be available to respond to emergency situations, such as an active shooter, or even large scale crowd control.

As part of the program, the departments will provide each other mutual aid in the event of an emergency. Each department will also be eligible to receive assets forfeited during arrests made by the team.

