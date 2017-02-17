Los Fresnos Rodeo rides into town

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The 28th Annual Los Fresnos Rodeo returns this weekend, from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19.

The popular affair will feature dozens of competitors from the PRCA rodeo circuit competing in bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, team calf roping, barrel racing and more.

Rio Grande Valley youngsters will also be vying for scholarships and blue ribbons throughout the weekend in the Cameron County Fair and Livestock Show. Judging begins bright and early at 9 a.m. Friday. The livestock show concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. with the presentation of scholarship and judging contest awards.

Dubbed the “biggest little rodeo in Texas” by the Los Fresnos Rodeo Committee, the event is expected to garner thousands of attendees. Favorable weather at last year’s rodeo saw record breaking attendance, Rodeo Committee Chairman Mike Todd said in a statement.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.