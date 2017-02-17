«

Keplinger resigns Council seat

News

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista Councilwoman Leticia “Letty” Keplinger submitted a letter of resignation Feb. 1 from the Council after seven years of service.

However, under the Town’s charter, she can continue to serve on the board until a successor is elected.

Planning afuture move from the Town, Keplinger said in the letter, “It has been a pleasure serving through all the accomplishments of the town. The beautification of the town’s parks that included Roloff Park, Veteran’s Park and the Walking Trail were the heart of the reason I ran for office. I would like to thank all the council members that I have served with over the past seven years and wish nothing but continued success for this great community.

