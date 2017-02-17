Houston among RGV Day delegation at Texas Capitol

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista Mayor Susie Houston represented Laguna Vista at the State Capitol last week, meeting with state legislators and fellow Rio Grande Valley leaders to promote support for regional issues ranging from border relations to health funding.

Officials pitched for funding for initiatives that would boost Valley economic and educational needs.

“We agree that safety is important for the State of Texas as much as it is for the RGV, and we appreciate the state’s efforts to make Texas and our region safe. Yet an unintended consequence of these efforts is an inadequate perception that the RGV is a region of elevated crime and insecurity. This inadequate perception in turn discourages investors, tourists and business people to explore the opportunities offered by our region and/or the state of Texas as a whole,” the Valley delegation told officials.

