Large tar balls wash ashore

By DINA ARÉVALO

Island residents may have noticed a mess on the sand earlier this week after stretches of South Padre Island were found to be littered with tar balls of various sizes. The black clumps of tar ranged in size from pebbles to large boulder-like mounds that required the use of earth movers to be removed from the beach.

Island resident Tommy J. Saenz shared photographs of the tar balls on social media Monday, leading some to speculate where they could have originated from.

More of the tar balls washed ashore Thursday morning, according to a statement released by the City of South Padre Island.

